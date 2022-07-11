News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Top AIADMK meet elevates Palaniswami as general secretary, cuts down EPS role

Top AIADMK meet elevates Palaniswami as general secretary, cuts down EPS role

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 11, 2022 11:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On expected lines, Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday elected Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS) as its interim general secretary and vested in him full powers to helm the organisation.

In its executive committee and general council meeting held in Chennai, the AIADMK endorsed scrapping the erstwhile top two positions of coordinator and joint coordinator held by O Panneerselvam (OPS) and Palaniswami, respectively. 

 

The party has also formally resolved to hold organisational polls in four months to elect the general secretary. It has amended several bylaws, which includes fresh norms and prerequisites to fight for the top party position of general secretary.

In total, 16 resolutions were adopted. While Panneerselvam is the party treasurer, senior leader and former minister C Vijayabaskar presented accounts related to party finances in the meet. It is seen as a clear indication that OPS would soon be eased out of his position.

The first resolution extended its greetings to party men elected in the recent organisational polls for various levels. The second resolution urged the Centre to confer 'Bharat Ratna' on late leaders -- social justice icon Periyar E V Ramasamy, Dravidian movement's father figure CN Annadurai, and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.

Incidentally, Jayalalithaa helmed the party for decades as its powerful general secretary while her close aide, VK Sasikala, was made interim general secretary for a brief period following the former's death in December 2016. 

Sasikala, who was later convicted and sentenced in a disproportionate assets case, was subsequently sacked from the post in 2017 by a then AIADMK GC. 

The late chief minister J Jayalalithaa held the GS post till her death in December 2016.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
HC bench dismisses all pleas against EPS faction
HC bench dismisses all pleas against EPS faction
'The time has come for a single leader'
'The time has come for a single leader'
SC allows AIADMK general council meet on July 11
SC allows AIADMK general council meet on July 11
'Gotabaya Rajapaksa may not resign'
'Gotabaya Rajapaksa may not resign'
Hockey WC: India's dream ends in tears
Hockey WC: India's dream ends in tears
HC verdict paves way for Palaniswami's elevation
HC verdict paves way for Palaniswami's elevation
Erratic Kyrgios frustrates Australia
Erratic Kyrgios frustrates Australia
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

HC verdict paves way for Palaniswami's elevation

HC verdict paves way for Palaniswami's elevation

Madras HC allows AIADMK meet amid EPS-OPS tussle

Madras HC allows AIADMK meet amid EPS-OPS tussle

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances