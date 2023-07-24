News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Manipur police identify 14 more people in viral video case

Manipur police identify 14 more people in viral video case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 24, 2023 15:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Manipur police on Monday said 14 people have been identified from a video of two women who were stripped and paraded and action has been initiated to arrest them.

IMAGE: Bihar Nagrik Adhikar Manch activists stage a protest against the ongoing Manipur ethnic violence. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police have already arrested six people in connection with the viral video of the incident on May 4 in Kangpokpi district.

The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free by a mob. A 26-second video of the incident had surfaced on July 19.

 

One of the women seen in the video is the wife of an ex-Army man, who served as a subedar in the Assam Regiment and had even fought in the Kargil War.

A complaint in connection with the video was lodged around a month ago – June 21 – at the Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'People have become insane. Hatred has taken over'
'People have become insane. Hatred has taken over'
Husband of woman paraded naked recounts horror
Husband of woman paraded naked recounts horror
Before parading women...: FIR reveals chilling details
Before parading women...: FIR reveals chilling details
SC halts ASI's Gyanvapi survey till 5 pm on July 26
SC halts ASI's Gyanvapi survey till 5 pm on July 26
Why rich Indians are heading for greener pastures
Why rich Indians are heading for greener pastures
Manipur: TMC's O'Brien spars with Rajya Sabha Chair
Manipur: TMC's O'Brien spars with Rajya Sabha Chair
Manipur: 'It was like pogrom of Jews in Nazi Germany'
Manipur: 'It was like pogrom of Jews in Nazi Germany'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Manipur: 'It was like pogrom of Jews in Nazi Germany'

Manipur: 'It was like pogrom of Jews in Nazi Germany'

'Women can't be pawns in any games'

'Women can't be pawns in any games'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances