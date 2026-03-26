Three held in Arunachal Pradesh over child sexual assault allegations

In Arunachal Pradesh, police have arrested three individuals in Tawang and East Kameng districts following separate reports of child sexual assault, highlighting the commitment to protecting minors and prosecuting offenders under the POCSO Act.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points Three individuals have been arrested in Arunachal Pradesh in connection with two separate cases of child sexual assault.

The arrests were made in Tawang and East Kameng districts following complaints filed with the police.

Police are committed to taking strict action in such cases and protecting the identity and dignity of victims.

The accused in East Kameng was arrested based on a complaint lodged on March 19 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

In Tawang, two individuals were arrested for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in 2024, with the police responding swiftly to the complaint.

Three people have been arrested from Tawang and East Kameng districts of Arunachal Pradesh in two separate cases of sexual assault on two minors, police officials said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Kameng district, Kamdam Sikom, said that based on a complaint lodged with the Women Police Station in Seppa on March 19, a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, who was on the run, was arrested on Wednesday, the officer said.

Arrests in Tawang District

In the other case, two persons have been arrested for sexually assaulting a girl in Tawang district in 2024. She was nine years old at the time.

Tawang Deputy Superintendent of Police Tasso Kato said they received a complaint in the matter on March 23 after the girl's parents reported the matter to the police, following which a special team was constituted to probe the matter.

The team, under the supervision of Tawang Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang, tracked down the absconding accused within two hours of receiving the information, the officer said.

Police Commitment to Child Protection

The police superintendent has urged the public not to hesitate to come forward and report such matters to the police.

Assuring the public that strict action will be taken in such matters, the officer said the identity and dignity of the victims will be fully protected as per the law.