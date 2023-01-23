Republic Day: Meet Egyptian Chief Guest

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day 2023 celebrations.

2023 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

IMAGE: 'Honoured to call on President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi and handed over a personal message.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr S Jaishankar/Twitter

IMAGE: President El-Sisi, centre, shakes hands with Prime Minister N D Modi as then President Pranab Mukherjee looks on at a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, September 2, 2016. Photograph: Cathal McNaughto/Reuters

IMAGE: El-Sisi was accompanied by a high-level delegation during his visit in 2016. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

IMAGE: Modi introduces El-Sisi to members of the government at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: wikipedia.org

IMAGE: Then US President Donald J Trump and El-Sisi leave the Oval Office, April 3, 2017. Photograph: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

IMAGE: China's President Xi Jinping, whose power comes from being general secretary of the ruling Communist party, and El-Sisi review the People's Liberation Army honour guard at a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, September 1, 2018. Photograph: Nicolas Asfouri-Pool/Getty Images

IMAGE: Then British prime minister Boris Johnson greets El-Sisi at COP26 in Glasgow, November 1, 2021. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

IMAGE: Then German chancellor Angela Merkel with El-Sisi and leaders of African States and the EU at the Compact summit in the German chancellery in Berlin, November 19, 2019. Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Getty Images

IMAGE: Then Prince Charles and Camilla, then duchess of Cornwall, meet El-Sisi and Egyptian First Lady Entissar Amer at the Al-Ittahadiya palace in Cairo, November 18, 2021. Photograph: Joe Giddens - Pool/Getty Images

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets El-Sisi at the Chancellery in Berlin, January 19, 2020. Photograph: Emmanuele Contini/Getty Images

IMAGE: Then British prime minister David Cameron greets El-Sisi at 10, Downing Street in London, November 5, 2015. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

IMAGE: Then US President Barack Obama with El-Sisi at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City, September 25, 2014. Photograph: Anthony Behar-Pool/Getty Images

IMAGE: US President Joe Biden with El-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 11, 2022. Photograph: The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via

IMAGE: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with El-Sisi during the Cop27 summit at Sharm el-Sheikh, November 7, 2022. Photograph: The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: El-Sisi with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan at the Borg El Arab airport in Alexandria, Egypt, March 27, 2019. Photograph: The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com