News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Republic Day: Meet Egyptian Chief Guest

Republic Day: Meet Egyptian Chief Guest

By REDIFF NEWS
January 23, 2023 09:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day 2023 celebrations.

2023 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

 

IMAGE: 'Honoured to call on President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi and handed over a personal message.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr S Jaishankar/Twitter

 

IMAGE: President El-Sisi, centre, shakes hands with Prime Minister N D Modi as then President Pranab Mukherjee looks on at a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, September 2, 2016. Photograph: Cathal McNaughto/Reuters

 

IMAGE: El-Sisi was accompanied by a high-level delegation during his visit in 2016. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Modi introduces El-Sisi to members of the government at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: wikipedia.org

 

IMAGE: Then US President Donald J Trump and El-Sisi leave the Oval Office, April 3, 2017. Photograph: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: China's President Xi Jinping, whose power comes from being general secretary of the ruling Communist party, and El-Sisi review the People's Liberation Army honour guard at a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, September 1, 2018. Photograph: Nicolas Asfouri-Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Then British prime minister Boris Johnson greets El-Sisi at COP26 in Glasgow, November 1, 2021. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Then German chancellor Angela Merkel with El-Sisi and leaders of African States and the EU at the Compact summit in the German chancellery in Berlin, November 19, 2019. Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Then Prince Charles and Camilla, then duchess of Cornwall, meet El-Sisi and Egyptian First Lady Entissar Amer at the Al-Ittahadiya palace in Cairo, November 18, 2021. Photograph: Joe Giddens - Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets El-Sisi at the Chancellery in Berlin, January 19, 2020. Photograph: Emmanuele Contini/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Then British prime minister David Cameron greets El-Sisi at 10, Downing Street in London, November 5, 2015. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Then US President Barack Obama with El-Sisi at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City, September 25, 2014. Photograph: Anthony Behar-Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: US President Joe Biden with El-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 11, 2022. Photograph: The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via

 

IMAGE: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with El-Sisi during the Cop27 summit at Sharm el-Sheikh, November 7, 2022. Photograph: The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: El-Sisi with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan at the Borg El Arab airport in Alexandria, Egypt, March 27, 2019. Photograph: The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
STUNNING PICS: The ancient land of Egypt
STUNNING PICS: The ancient land of Egypt
This ancient city is a feast for all the senses
This ancient city is a feast for all the senses
A Gandhi in Egypt
A Gandhi in Egypt
72-yr-old suspect in California shooting found dead
72-yr-old suspect in California shooting found dead
SKY, Kuldeep, Sundar Pray For Pant
SKY, Kuldeep, Sundar Pray For Pant
Has Dhankar Inspired TN Governor?
Has Dhankar Inspired TN Governor?
Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka storms into quarter-finals
Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka storms into quarter-finals
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

And what is the currency of Egypt?

PHOTOS: Inside Egypt's 3,000-yr-old 'lost golden city'

PHOTOS: Inside Egypt's 3,000-yr-old 'lost golden city'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances