After 54 Years Humans Heads To The Moon

For the first time, there will be an Indian connection to a crewed Moon mission.

IMAGE: The Space Launch System rocket, with the Orion crew capsule, rolls toward launch complex 39B as preprations continue for the Artemis II mission to the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, January 17, 2026. Photograph: Steve Nesius/Reuters

Come February, for the first time since 1972, astronauts will venture into the lunar vicinity.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Saturday moved its towering SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft, scheduled for blastoff as early as February 6, to the launch area from the Kennedy Space Center's Vehicle Assembly Building.

IMAGE: Artemis II Mission Commander Reid Wiseman, right, speaks next to Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen during the rollout of NASA's Space Launch System rocket with the Orion crew capsule to the launch pad. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

This first crew mission will include four astronauts (Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen) who will venture around the Moon before returning to Earth.

Koch will become the first woman traveller to the lunar region, while Hansen will become the first non-US citizen to achieve this feat, representing the Canadian Space Agency.

The launch window will be until April.

Moreover, for the first time, there will be an Indian connection to a crewed Moon mission.

Though no Indian-owned space company is in the Artemis prime contractor list, several Indian-born scientists were likely part of the mission at various stages.

This includes Kavya K Manyapu from Hyderabad, who leads the development of exploration spacesuits for the Artemis programme within the Flight Operations Directorate at Nasa's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

The 10-day mission is expected to be a huge victory for the Donald Trump administration.

The mission will validate critical life support and re-entry systems in deep space.

'We're making history,' Artemis II mission management team chair John Honeycutt told the media.

IMAGE: Artemis II Mission specialist Christina Koch speaks during the rollout. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

Christina Koch is an engineer who became an astronaut in 2013 and will serve as a mission specialist for Nasa's Artemis II mission.

She was living and working on the International Space Station for almost all of 2019 in Expeditions 59, 60, and 61.

Koch spent a total of 328 consecutive days in space and participated in the first all-female spacewalks.

IMAGE: Artemis II Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen speaks during the rollout. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

Hansen is a Canadian astronaut and former fighter pilot who also trained astronaut candidates at NASA.

Wiseman, the commander of Nasa's Artemis II mission, previously served as a flight engineer aboard the ISS for Expedition 41 from May through November 2014.

Glover, assigned to be the pilot of the mission, is a former US Navy pilot who was selected as an astronaut in 2013.

The Space Launch System is the only rocket capable of sending the Orion spacecraft, four astronauts, and large cargo directly to the Moon on a single launch.

It is designed to be both powerful and flexible for crew, cargo, or science missions.

NASA's prime contractors for SLS include Aerojet Rocketdyne, an L3Harris Technologies Company; Boeing; Northrop Grumman; and Teledyne Brown Engineering.

Several international space agencies are also making key contributions.

This includes CSA, ESA (European Space Agency), and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), among others.

According to a NASA statement, its prime contractors -- Aerojet, Rocketdyne, Axiom Space, Bechtel, Blue Origin, Boeing, Amentum, Jacobs, Lockheed Martin, Maxar Space Systems, Northrop Grumman, and SpaceX -- currently have over 2,700 suppliers across 47 states contributing to the lunar spaceport at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

