23 Arrested After Stone Pelting at Ambedkar Jayanti Procession in UP

Following stone-pelting at an Ambedkar Jayanti procession in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested 23 individuals, sparking investigations into potential political motivations behind the disruption.

Photograph: Courtesy @samajwadiparty/X

Key Points 23 individuals were arrested, including five women, for allegedly pelting stones at an Ambedkar Jayanti procession in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh.

The stone-pelting incident occurred during a procession celebrating Dr B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary, resulting in injuries to a police constable.

Police suspect the incident was a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace, with potential political motivations under investigation.

Heavy police presence has been deployed in the village to maintain order, and the situation is currently under control.

Twenty-three people, including five women, were arrested in connection with stone-pelting at an Ambedkar Jayanti procession that left a policeman injured, an official said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Chahka Gunar village under Sahawar Police Station limits, when a procession celebrating Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary was passing through the area.

District Magistrate Pranay Singh said an FIR has been lodged against 38 people, of whom 23 have been arrested.

According to the police, some individuals allegedly pelted stones at the procession, leading to chaos and tensions between groups. A constable was hit by a stone. Some people blocked the road using tractor-trolleys.

Police Response and Investigation

Superintendent of Police OP Singh said around 50 processions were carried out across the district on Tuesday under police security.

Singh said the incident appeared to be a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace.

"Members of the Yadav community obstructed the procession. Political motivations behind this will become clear after the investigation," he stated.

Heavy police deployment has been made in the village, and the situation is now peaceful, the officer said.