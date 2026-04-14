Tensions Flare in Kasganj Village After Ambedkar Jayanti Procession Stone Pelting

Tensions flared in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, as stone pelting disrupted an Ambedkar Jayanti procession, prompting police intervention and an ongoing investigation into the incident's cause and those responsible.

Photograph: Kind courtesy DrAmbedkarTheGreatestIndian/Facebook

Key Points Stone pelting disrupted an Ambedkar Jayanti procession in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, leading to heightened tensions and a police investigation.

A police constable was injured, and approximately 10 individuals have been detained in connection with the stone-pelting incident during the Ambedkar Jayanti procession.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the disruption, with suspicion falling on members of the Yadav community.

Despite the tensions, the Ambedkar Jayanti procession resumed under police supervision and concluded peacefully.

Tensions erupted in a village of Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Tuesday after a stone-pelting incident during a procession marking Ambedkar Jayanti, resulting in injuries to a police personnel, officials said. The incident occurred in Chahka Gunar village, under the Sahawar police station jurisdiction, as a Shobha Yatra (procession) commemorating Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary passed through the area.

According to police, some individuals allegedly began throwing stones at the procession, which led to chaos and heightened tensions between the two groups. Locals said that the stone-pelting lasted for nearly an hour.

During the disturbance, some people blocked the road with tractor-trolleys, disrupting traffic in the vicinity. A police constable was injured after being struck by a stone, officials said.

Upon receiving information, District Magistrate Pranay Singh and Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Singh quickly arrived at the scene with a heavy police force.

The police employed mild force to control the situation and disperse the crowd. Approximately 10 individuals, including a woman, have been detained in connection with the incident, officials stated.

"The situation is now under control. Adequate police forces have been deployed in the village," a senior official said.

District Magistrate Pranay Singh noted that stone-pelting occurred during the procession and that immediate action was taken. "Nearly 10 people have been detained. Others involved are being identified through video footage, and strict legal action will be pursued. No one will be spared," he said.

Superintendent of Police OP Singh said that around 50 processions were being held across multiple police station areas in the district and were proceeding peacefully with adequate security arrangements in place.

He added that the incident appeared to be a deliberate attempt to disrupt the procession, and the matter is being probed to ascertain the motive.

"Members of the Yadav community obstructed the procession. The political motivations behind this will become clear after the investigation," he stated.

Despite the tensions, the procession resumed later under police supervision and concluded peacefully, officials informed.