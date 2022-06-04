News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 36 arrested over UP violence after BJP leader's remarks

36 arrested over UP violence after BJP leader's remarks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 04, 2022 16:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday booked 500 people for rioting and violence in Kanpur that left 40 injured, officials said, as an uneasy calm prevailed in the affected areas this morning.

IMAGE: Police conduct flag march in a locality, a day after clashes broke out between two groups over market shutdown, in Kanpur on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

As many as 36 persons were arrested and 3 FIRs have been registered in the case.

"...36 people have been arrested while three FIRs have been registered so far. More people are being identified on the basis of the video," Police Commissioner, Vijay Singh Meena told ANI.

 

"The area is peaceful and we are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil," Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said, adding some suspects were detained overnight by different police teams.

Three FIRs over rioting and violence have been lodged against over 500 people, Tiwari said.

The violence broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana areas of the city after Friday namaz when some people tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters over allegedly insulting remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate recently, a senior police official had said Friday.

At least 40 people including 20 police personnel were injured during the clashes, police said on Saturday.

Those who allegedly forced traders to shut shops clashed with police personnel who used batons to disperse the mob.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has warned that those involved will be booked under the stringent Gangsters Act and their properties seized or demolished.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Communal Violence Can Hurt India
How Communal Violence Can Hurt India
'We are becoming a macro image of Pakistan'
'We are becoming a macro image of Pakistan'
'This is advantageous to our enemies'
'This is advantageous to our enemies'
No Kohli, Rohit but SA still wary of India in T20s...
No Kohli, Rohit but SA still wary of India in T20s...
Shooting World Cup: Swapnil-Ashi win mixed 3P gold
Shooting World Cup: Swapnil-Ashi win mixed 3P gold
Pressure on KCR govt over rape case; 2 juveniles held
Pressure on KCR govt over rape case; 2 juveniles held
Nepal women 8 ALL OUT against UAE in U-19 game
Nepal women 8 ALL OUT against UAE in U-19 game
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked for incitement

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked for incitement

'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'

'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances