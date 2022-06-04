36 arrested over UP violence after BJP leader's remarks

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday booked 500 people for rioting and violence in Kanpur that left 40 injured, officials said, as an uneasy calm prevailed in the affected areas this morning.

IMAGE: Police conduct flag march in a locality, a day after clashes broke out between two groups over market shutdown, in Kanpur on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

As many as 36 persons were arrested and 3 FIRs have been registered in the case.

"...36 people have been arrested while three FIRs have been registered so far. More people are being identified on the basis of the video," Police Commissioner, Vijay Singh Meena told ANI.

"The area is peaceful and we are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil," Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said, adding some suspects were detained overnight by different police teams.

Three FIRs over rioting and violence have been lodged against over 500 people, Tiwari said.

The violence broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana areas of the city after Friday namaz when some people tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters over allegedly insulting remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate recently, a senior police official had said Friday.

At least 40 people including 20 police personnel were injured during the clashes, police said on Saturday.

Those who allegedly forced traders to shut shops clashed with police personnel who used batons to disperse the mob.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has warned that those involved will be booked under the stringent Gangsters Act and their properties seized or demolished.