HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Dhanbad Police Arrest 19 Following Ram Navami Procession Stone Pelting

Dhanbad Police Arrest 19 Following Ram Navami Procession Stone Pelting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 28, 2026 21:13 IST

Following a stone pelting incident during a Ram Navami procession in Dhanbad, police have arrested 19 individuals to maintain order and investigate the clash.

Photograph:ANI Photo

Photograph:ANI Photo

Key Points

  • 19 individuals have been arrested in Dhanbad following a stone pelting incident during a Ram Navami procession.
  • The stone pelting incident in Bhikraipur, Dhanbad, resulted in injuries to six people.
  • Police have deployed additional security forces to Bhikraipur to maintain normalcy after the Ram Navami procession clash.
  • The arrested individuals have been remanded to judicial custody after being taken to the crime scene for investigation.

Police on Saturday arrested 19 people allegedly involved in a stone pelting incident during a Ram Navami procession at Bhikraipur in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, an officer said.

Six people were injured in a stone pelting incident during a Ram Navami procession at Bhikraipur on Friday evening.

 

Dhanbad City Superintendent of Police Ritvik Shrivastav told PTI that 19 people were arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

"We have arrested 19 accused out of the nearly 50 persons named in the FIR from both sides involved in the stone pelting incident during the religious procession on Friday evening," the city SP said.

Sindri Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Ashutosh Kumar Satyam told PTI that the arrested persons were taken to the spot of the crime for investigation before being remanded to judicial custody.

"They were paraded at the spot where the incident had taken place before being remanded to judicial custody," he said.

The police officer said that the situation at Bhikraipur was normal and adequate security forces have been deployed.

Nearly half a dozen persons were injured in a stone pelting incident during a Ramnavami procession at Bhikraipur on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhanbad, Prabhat Kumar, had termed it as a minor incident which was brought under control immediately by the police.

"It was a minor incident of stone pelting between teenagers of two communities during the Ramnavami procession. However, police intervened in time, and the situation was brought under control soon. Everything is normal in the area at the moment," the SSP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Stones pelted during Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand
Stones pelted during Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand
Juveniles among 22 held for Hanuman Jayanti violence in Jahangirpuri
Juveniles among 22 held for Hanuman Jayanti violence in Jahangirpuri
Mumbai Ram Navami violence: Accused booked for criminal conspiracy; 20 held
Mumbai Ram Navami violence: Accused booked for criminal conspiracy; 20 held
Ram Navami violence was pre-planned conspiracy: Gujarat Police
Ram Navami violence was pre-planned conspiracy: Gujarat Police
MP: Bullet hits senior cop, 24 hurt, 77 booked for violence on Ram Navami
MP: Bullet hits senior cop, 24 hurt, 77 booked for violence on Ram Navami

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Watch: Urvashi Stuns in a Chic Black Frock at the Airport0:58

Watch: Urvashi Stuns in a Chic Black Frock at the Airport

Urvashi Rautela Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Shimmery Dress1:00

Urvashi Rautela Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Shimmery Dress

SEE: Sonal's Alluring Aura That's Breaking the Internet0:39

SEE: Sonal's Alluring Aura That's Breaking the Internet

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO