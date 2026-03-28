Dhanbad Police Arrest 19 Following Ram Navami Procession Stone Pelting

Following a stone pelting incident during a Ram Navami procession in Dhanbad, police have arrested 19 individuals to maintain order and investigate the clash.

Photograph:ANI Photo

Key Points 19 individuals have been arrested in Dhanbad following a stone pelting incident during a Ram Navami procession.

The stone pelting incident in Bhikraipur, Dhanbad, resulted in injuries to six people.

Police have deployed additional security forces to Bhikraipur to maintain normalcy after the Ram Navami procession clash.

The arrested individuals have been remanded to judicial custody after being taken to the crime scene for investigation.

Police on Saturday arrested 19 people allegedly involved in a stone pelting incident during a Ram Navami procession at Bhikraipur in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, an officer said.

Six people were injured in a stone pelting incident during a Ram Navami procession at Bhikraipur on Friday evening.

Dhanbad City Superintendent of Police Ritvik Shrivastav told PTI that 19 people were arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

"We have arrested 19 accused out of the nearly 50 persons named in the FIR from both sides involved in the stone pelting incident during the religious procession on Friday evening," the city SP said.

Sindri Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Ashutosh Kumar Satyam told PTI that the arrested persons were taken to the spot of the crime for investigation before being remanded to judicial custody.

"They were paraded at the spot where the incident had taken place before being remanded to judicial custody," he said.

The police officer said that the situation at Bhikraipur was normal and adequate security forces have been deployed.

Nearly half a dozen persons were injured in a stone pelting incident during a Ramnavami procession at Bhikraipur on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhanbad, Prabhat Kumar, had termed it as a minor incident which was brought under control immediately by the police.

"It was a minor incident of stone pelting between teenagers of two communities during the Ramnavami procession. However, police intervened in time, and the situation was brought under control soon. Everything is normal in the area at the moment," the SSP said.