News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Over 200 arrested for protest over Prophet remark in UP

Over 200 arrested for protest over Prophet remark in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 11, 2022 15:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A total of 227 people were arrested from various districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with Friday's violence, a senior police official has said. 

IMAGE: Brick-bats lie on the road as police personnel attempt to disperse agitators during a protest over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, after the Friday prayers, in Prayagraj on Friday, June 10, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Of these people, 68 were arrested from Prayagraj and 50 from Hathras, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement on Saturday.

Among the rest, 48 people were nabbed in Saharanpur, 28 in Ambedkarnagar, 25 in Moradabad, and eight in Firozabad, he said.

People pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur as people took to rowdiness during their protests after Friday prayers.

 

At least four other cities witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out to decry the offensive remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

In Prayagraj, the mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the mobs and restored peace, police said. One police personnel got injured by mob, they said.

Nupur Sharma was suspended by her party after several Islamic nations denounced her comment against the Prophet during a TV debate.

In Saharanpur, protesters shouted slogans against Sharma and demanded death sentence for her.

There were protests in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, and Lucknow. Sloganeering took place in Lucknow.

According to the local people, stone pelting continued for over 15 minutes in Prayagraj. They said a few protesters threw stones at the police team deployed on the main road.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Prophet row: Violent protests break out across India
Prophet row: Violent protests break out across India
What Nupur Sharma May Cost India
What Nupur Sharma May Cost India
Act against protestors, says Jama Masjid shahi imam
Act against protestors, says Jama Masjid shahi imam
RS win moral booster for BJP ahead of Prez poll
RS win moral booster for BJP ahead of Prez poll
Why should people suffer for BJP's 'sin'?: Mamata
Why should people suffer for BJP's 'sin'?: Mamata
Aggression paid off for Kiwis on Day 1: Conway
Aggression paid off for Kiwis on Day 1: Conway
Fadnavis rubs it in: 'Mahadik got more votes than Raut'
Fadnavis rubs it in: 'Mahadik got more votes than Raut'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why should people suffer for BJP's 'sin'?: Mamata

Why should people suffer for BJP's 'sin'?: Mamata

'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'

'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances