News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Around 25 lakh pray at Ram temple in 11 days, offerings cross Rs 11 cr

Around 25 lakh pray at Ram temple in 11 days, offerings cross Rs 11 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 01, 2024 17:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22, around 25 lakh devotees visited the temple in the past 11 days and the amount of offerings and donations has crossed Rs 11 crore.

IMAGE: Devotees gather to visit Ram Mandir, at Ram Path in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, January 31, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to Prakash Gupta, office in-charge of the temple trust, in the last 11 days, about Rs 8 crore rupees were deposited in the donation boxes, while the amount received through cheque and online is around Rs 3.50 crore.

 

He said that in the temple's sanctum sanctorum, where the deity is seated, four big size donation boxes have been kept near the darshan path in front of the sanctum sanctorum, in which the devotees donate the amount.

Besides, people also donate at 10 computerised counters.

He said that the temple trust employees are appointed at the donation counter and they submit the account of the donation amount received in the trust office after the counter is closed in the evening.

A team of 14 people, which includes 11 bank employees and three from the temple trust, counts the offerings in four donation boxes.

Gupta said that from depositing the donation amount to counting it, everything is done under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
5 lakh visit Ram temple on Day 1 as cops struggle
5 lakh visit Ram temple on Day 1 as cops struggle
A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya
A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya
Ram temple darshan timings extended amid huge rush
Ram temple darshan timings extended amid huge rush
Chennai Open: Nagal to spearhead Indian challenge
Chennai Open: Nagal to spearhead Indian challenge
ED gives details of Soren's 'illegal land possession'
ED gives details of Soren's 'illegal land possession'
Confident of re-election, govt shuns populist budget
Confident of re-election, govt shuns populist budget
Sitharaman's 6th budget speech is also her shortest
Sitharaman's 6th budget speech is also her shortest
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

3L pray at Ram temple, VIPs urged to pre-inform visit

3L pray at Ram temple, VIPs urged to pre-inform visit

350 Muslims pray at Ram temple after 6-day walk

350 Muslims pray at Ram temple after 6-day walk

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances