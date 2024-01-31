News
Rediff.com  » News » 350 Muslims pray at Ram temple after 6-day walk from Lucknow

350 Muslims pray at Ram temple after 6-day walk from Lucknow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 31, 2024 19:47 IST
Completing a six-day foot march from Lucknow, 350 Muslim devotees reached Ayodhya and paid obeisance at the Ram temple.

IMAGE: Muslim Manch supporters visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple for Ram Lalla darshan, in Ayodhya, January 30, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Led by Muslim Rashtriya Manch, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed Muslim organisation, the group started their journey from Lucknow on January 25, Shahid Saeed, media in-charge of MRM, said on Wednesday.

 

Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', the group of 350 Muslim devotees, reached Ayodhya on Tuesday after covering around 150 km on foot amid the biting cold, he said.

They stopped every 25 km for rest at night and continued their journey next morning, he added.

After six days, the devotees with worn-out shoes and weary feet reached Ayodhya and paid their obeisance to the newly consecrated Ram Lalla idol, Saeed said.

"The devotees considered this dignified darshan of Imam-e-Hind Ram as an enduring and cherished memory," he said, adding that this act by the Muslim worshippers conveyed a message of unity, integrity, sovereignty, and harmony.

After the darshan, MRM convener Raja Raees and provincial coordinator Sher Ali Khan who led the group said Lord Ram is the ancestor of all.

Raees and Khan emphasised that love for country and humanity take precedence over religion, caste, and creed.

They stressed that no religion teaches criticism, mockery, or disdain for others.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
