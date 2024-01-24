About 3 lakh pray at Ram temple; VIPs urged to inform visit in advance

Bundled up in warm clothes, thousands of devotees lined up outside the newly inaugurated Ram temple in Ayodhya on a cold Wednesday morning amid tight security arrangements.

IMAGE: Devotees arrive to offer prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, January 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

By the afternoon, 3 lakh people had paid obeisance to Ram Lalla, officials said.

The temple opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, a day after a grand consecration ceremony.

Around 5 lakh devotees visited the temple on day one.

Amid the huge rush of devotees in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials in Lucknow to review the steps taken for crowd management and advised VIPs planning to visit the temple to inform the authorities in advance.

A district administration official said an estimated 3 lakh people had offered prayers at the Ram temple till Wednesday afternoon.

Director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar told PTI, "We have established a better queuing system for the devotees who are coming for darshan. The situation is under control."

Asked about steps taken to manage crowds, principal secretary, home, Sanjay Prasad told PTI, "Darshan is going on smoothly. We have established a public facilitation centre and a different exit route. There is no crowding now."

Government buses plying from Sultanpur to Ayodhya were also stopped for crowd control.

Nagendra Prasad Pandey, regional manager, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation said the decision was taken following oral orders of Sultanpur district magistrate Kritika Jyotsana.

Roads leading to Ayodhya witnessed a huge rush of vehicles.

According to an official statement, Adityanath held a meeting with officials to review arrangements made at the temple complex to manage crowds and advised VIPs to inform the state government or the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust about their visits a week before scheduling them.

"A multitude of devotees from across the country are flocking to Ayodhya Dham, eager to catch a glimpse of their revered deity Lord Shri Ram. Given the extraordinary influx, VIPs and distinguished individuals... it would be appropriate for them to inform the local administration, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, or the Uttar Pradesh government a week in advance before scheduling their visit," the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

He also directed officials to stop additional roadways buses to Ayodhya for now.

People from across the country are visiting Ayodhya and it is the state government's responsibility to ensure their safety and convenience, as well as unhindered 'darshan' for devotees, the chief minister said.

He said people should stand in queues along Ram Path, Dharma Path and Janmabhoomi Path to ensure an orderly flow into the temple without overcrowding.

"Special consideration should be given to the elderly, children and women in queues. In line with the sentiments of the visitors, Ram Bhajans should be played at low volume on major roads. It is imperative that the behaviour of security personnel is dignified," he said.

He said a designated holding area capable of accommodating a large number of visitors should be established.

"Gradually release devotees from this area for darshan to ensure a smooth flow. Implement arrangements to safeguard their belongings such as luggage, shoes, slippers, and mobile devices," he added.

Adityanath asked officials to ensure the availability of drinking water at different locations for the devotees standing in queues and arrange wheelchairs for the elderly and disabled.

He also directed them to make provisions for bonfires and to lay out jute mats on Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Dharma Path and Janmabhoomi Path in view of the cold weather.

"Ensure proper transportation facilities for devotees to reach their destinations post-darshan and worship. There should be arrangements for transportation by roadways buses," Adityanath said.

He asked officials to take strict action against unruly elements who may try to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the temple town on Republic Day.

"It is imperative to ensure that no one's religious sentiments are insulted or disregarded through songs, music or slogans. In the event of any individual making efforts to spread hatred, it is essential to take strict action against them in accordance with the zero-tolerance policy," the chief minister said.