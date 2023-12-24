News
Army orders probe into death of 3 civilians in J-K's Poonch

Army orders probe into death of 3 civilians in J-K's Poonch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 24, 2023 18:06 IST
The Army has ordered a thorough internal investigation into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir following allegations that they died in its custody, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

IMAGE: National Conference leaders protest against the mysterious death of three civilians near Poonch attack site, in Srinagar, December 23, 2023. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

The three civilians were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning in the wake of the killing of four Army jawans in an ambush by unidentified terrorists in Poonch on December 21.

 

The three civilians, aged between 27 and 42, were found dead on December 22.

Their relatives and political leaders have alleged that the three died due to "custodial torture" as they were among the eight people picked up by the Army for questioning.

A thorough investigation has been ordered into it (the deaths of the civilians) as part of the standard operating procedure, the people cited above said.

The Jammu and Kashmir police are also probing the deaths.

The Army on Saturday said it stands committed to extending "full support and cooperation" in the conduct of the investigation.

