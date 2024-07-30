News
Rediff.com  » News » Army mobilises team from 122 Infantry to help in Wayanad rescue

Source: PTI
July 30, 2024 12:12 IST
The Kerala government on Tuesday sought the assistance of the Indian Army for rescue operations in the wake of the devastating landslides in Wayanad district.

IMAGE: Army personnel leave for landslide-hit Wayanad from Kannur to carry out search and rescue operations. Photograph: PRO Defence/ANI Photo.

A Defence PRO said on Tuesday that a team of 43 personnel, led by the Second-in-Command from the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS, has been mobilised to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts.

 

The team, comprising a Medical Officer, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 40 soldiers, is equipped to provide critical assistance in the affected area.

Their deployment aims to augment existing rescue operations and provide relief to those affected by the landslides.

The landslides, which occurred early on Tuesday, has left a trail of destruction in its wake, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen, and trees uprooted.

The picturesque villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha have been cut off from other areas, leaving many stranded. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
