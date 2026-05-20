Army Jawan Dies In Road Accident In Beed District

An Army jawan tragically died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Beed district, highlighting ongoing road safety concerns.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Army jawan Sandipan Bangar, 20, died in a road accident in Beed, Maharashtra.

The accident occurred on the Ahmedpur-Ahilyanagar highway when a car collided with his motorcycle.

Bangar had recently joined the Army and was travelling towards his village.

The car driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind; police are investigating.

An Army personnel was killed when a car collided with his motorcycle on the Ahmedpur-Ahilyanagar highway in Beed district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sandipan Bangar, 20, was travelling towards his village in the afternoon when the accident occurred.

Details of the Accident

According to police, Bangar has recently joined the Army.

The car driver fled the scene after leaving the four-wheeler behind, an official said, adding that further investigation is underway.