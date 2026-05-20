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Home  » News » Army Jawan Dies In Road Accident In Beed District

Army Jawan Dies In Road Accident In Beed District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 18:59 IST

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An Army jawan tragically died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Beed district, highlighting ongoing road safety concerns.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • Army jawan Sandipan Bangar, 20, died in a road accident in Beed, Maharashtra.
  • The accident occurred on the Ahmedpur-Ahilyanagar highway when a car collided with his motorcycle.
  • Bangar had recently joined the Army and was travelling towards his village.
  • The car driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind; police are investigating.

An Army personnel was killed when a car collided with his motorcycle on the Ahmedpur-Ahilyanagar highway in Beed district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sandipan Bangar, 20, was travelling towards his village in the afternoon when the accident occurred.

 

Details of the Accident

According to police, Bangar has recently joined the Army.

The car driver fled the scene after leaving the four-wheeler behind, an official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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