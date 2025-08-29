HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Army Deploys ATOR To Rescue Villagers

By REDIFF NEWS
August 29, 2025 13:49 IST

The Indian Army launched rescue operations in flood-affected Ramdas village in Amritsar district as the Ravi overflowed.

Army personnel deployed an ATOR N1200 mobility vehicle to evacuate elderly residents and villagers from the flooded areas.

 

ATOR N1200 Specialist Mobility Vehicle arrives for Ravi River flood rescue

IMAGE: The ATOR N1200 Specialist Mobility Vehicle helped the soldiers conduct rescue operations, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Indian Army uses ATOR N1200 SMV for Ramdas flood rescue operations

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

 

Army specialist mobility vehicle ATOR N1200 rescues flood-affected villagers

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

 

Indian Army personnel rescue elderly woman during Ramdas flood operation

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

 

Indian Army officer carries elderly woman during Ramdas flood rescue

IMAGE: Rescuing the elderly from flood waters, here and below. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

 

Indian Army rescues villagers affected by River Ravi overflow

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

 

Army personnel rescue elderly during Ramdas flood operation Amritsar

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
