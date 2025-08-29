Army Deploys ATOR To Rescue Villagers

The Indian Army launched rescue operations in flood-affected Ramdas village in Amritsar district as the Ravi overflowed.

Army personnel deployed an ATOR N1200 mobility vehicle to evacuate elderly residents and villagers from the flooded areas.

IMAGE: The ATOR N1200 Specialist Mobility Vehicle helped the soldiers conduct rescue operations, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rescuing the elderly from flood waters, here and below. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

