Floods, Drought Mark Changing Monsoon Pattern

Rajasthan (73 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (67) and Delhi (60) saw the highest share of districts reporting excess to large excess rainfall.

IMAGE: Severe waterlogging in Sawai Madhopur, , Rajasthan, August 23, 2025, following incessant rain. Photograph: ANI Photo

The monsoon season in India, which typically lasts from June to September, is witnessing a sharp contrast this year, with some regions experiencing excess rainfall leading to floods, while some are reeling under drought.

These contrasting weather extremes highlight the rising volatility of India's climate.

Rajasthan no more a dry state

States such as Rajasthan (73 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (67) and Delhi (60) saw the highest share of districts reporting excessive rainfall.

Rajasthan topping the list comes as a surprise since it was earlier used to be considered a dry state.

Ladakh faces maxium droughts

In stark contrast, both the districts of Ladakh are under drought conditions, followed by J&K (70 per cent), and Punjab (68).

Large swathes of Bihar, Assam, and Manipur are also facing stress due to deficient rainfall.

Significant rise in area sown under kharif crops

Area sown under kharif crops grew much higher till August 8 this year, compared to the corresponding period last year. However, edible oil, which has been witnessing inflationary pressures, may not give any relief to consumers.

