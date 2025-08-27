Jammu Floods: Army Launches Major Rescue Operations

Heavy rainfall in Jammu causes severe flooding as the Tawi and Devika rivers overflowed, washing away roads near the fourth Tawi bridge.

Indian Army and State Disaster Response Force teams launched extensive rescue operations in flood-affected areas while authorities evacuated residents from dangerous zones across Jammu on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Vehicles fall as the road near the fourth Tawi bridge washed away following incessant heavy rainfall in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: The Indian Army conducts a rescue operation in flood-affected areas in Jammu. Photograph: @RisingStarCorps X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Army and SDRF conduct a rescue operation in Jammu, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A view of the overflowing Devika river under the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway at Vijaypur in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Indian Army launches extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations in flood-affected Jammu, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: @RisingStarCorps X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police vacate the area as the water level in the Devika river rises at Vijaypur in Jammu, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Water from the overflowing Tawi river floods a temple in Jammu. Photograph: Mukesh Gupta/Reuters

IMAGE: Water flows down the overflowing Tawi river in Jammu. Photograph: Mukesh Gupta/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff