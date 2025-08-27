HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Jammu Floods: Army Launches Major Rescue Operations

Jammu Floods: Army Launches Major Rescue Operations

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
August 27, 2025 12:21 IST

Heavy rainfall in Jammu causes severe flooding as the Tawi and Devika rivers overflowed, washing away roads near the fourth Tawi bridge.

Indian Army and State Disaster Response Force teams launched extensive rescue operations in flood-affected areas while authorities evacuated residents from dangerous zones across Jammu on Tuesday.

Vehicles fall as road washed away near Tawi bridge in Jammu floods

IMAGE: Vehicles fall as the road near the fourth Tawi bridge washed away following incessant heavy rainfall in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Road collapse near fourth Tawi bridge due to heavy rainfall

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Army conducts rescue operation in flood-affected Jammu areas

IMAGE: The Indian Army conducts a rescue operation in flood-affected areas in Jammu. Photograph: @RisingStarCorps X/ANI Photo

 

Army and SDRF joint rescue operation during Jammu floods

IMAGE: Army and SDRF conduct a rescue operation in Jammu, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Army SDRF rescue teams in action during heavy rainfall

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Overflowing Devika river under Jammu-Pathankot National Highway

IMAGE: A view of the overflowing Devika river under the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway at Vijaypur in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Army launches HADR operations in flood-affected Jammu region

IMAGE: Indian Army launches extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations in flood-affected Jammu, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Army rescue operation in flood affected areas of Jammu

Photograph: @RisingStarCorps X/ANI Photo

 

Police evacuate area as Devika river water level rises

IMAGE: Police vacate the area as the water level in the Devika river rises at Vijaypur in Jammu, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

People evacuate as Devika river water level rises in Vijaypur

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Overflowing Tawi River floods Ganesh temple in Jammu

IMAGE: Water from the overflowing Tawi river floods a temple in Jammu. Photograph: Mukesh Gupta/Reuters

 

Water flows down overflowing Tawi River in Jammu Kashmir

IMAGE: Water flows down the overflowing Tawi river in Jammu. Photograph: Mukesh Gupta/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
