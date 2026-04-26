Arms Supplier Linked To Nandu Gang Arrested In Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old arms supplier with links to the notorious Nandu gang, seizing illegal firearms and ammunition in a significant crackdown on organised crime.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Aditya Mishra, 24, an alleged arms supplier linked to the Nandu gang.

Illegal firearms and ammunition were recovered from Mishra's possession during the arrest.

Mishra was intercepted near UER-II in Pochanpur village following a tip-off.

He allegedly played a key role in collecting extorted money for the Nandu gang in the Dwarka area.

The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details about the gang's operations and network.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old alleged arms supplier linked to the Nandu gang led by Kapil Sangwan, and recovered illegal firearms and ammunition from his possession, officials said on Sunday.

Arrest and Recovery of Illegal Arms

The accused, Aditya Mishra, a resident of Dwarka, was intercepted by a team near UER-II in Pochanpur village on April 7, following a tip-off, they said.

According to the police, Mishra attempted to flee when confronted but was arrested. A pistol, along with two live cartridges, was recovered from him during a cursory search.

Subsequently, based on his disclosure, the police recovered an additional single-shot pistol with a live cartridge and a blank gun from a location pointed out by him on Saturday.

Gang Involvement and Extortion Activities

During interrogation, Mishra revealed his active association with the Nandu gang and his role in facilitating extortion and illegal arms supply, the police said.

He was allegedly in direct contact with both the gangster and was involved in pressuring people to settle extortion demands, they said.

"The team further found that the accused had played a key role in collecting extorted money on behalf of the gang. He, along with associates, had allegedly collected rupees from targets in the Dwarka area on multiple occasions," an officer said.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.