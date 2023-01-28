News
Over 160 IEDs recovered during anti-Naxal op in Bihar

Over 160 IEDs recovered during anti-Naxal op in Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 28, 2023 16:38 IST
Security forces led by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) seized more than 160 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during an anti-Naxal operation in Bihar, officials said on Saturday.

Photograph: ANI

The recovery was made from near the Laduiya Pahad area in Aurangabad district of the state on Friday.

The patrol team first found 13 pressure IEDs and later recovered 149 such bombs, weighing about one kilogram each, from a nearby cave in the area, the officials said.

 

The operation was jointly conducted by the CRPF and the Bihar Police.

The anti-Maoist operation was undertaken as part of the task of de-mining Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas of Bihar, which security forces have said are now largely dominated by their troops.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
