Naxalite Apprehended in Nawada District, Bihar: Arms Cache Seized

Key Points
- A Naxalite, Ajeet Kumar Yadav, was arrested in the Rajauli block of Nawada district, Bihar.
- An AK-47 rifle with 21 live cartridges was recovered from the Naxalite's hideout.
- Two .315 bore rifles with 10 live cartridges, two magazines, and three camouflage uniform sets were also seized.
- The arrest was made by a joint team of the STF and district police acting on a tip-off.
A Naxalite was arrested in Bihar's Nawada district in the early hours of Friday, and three rifles were recovered from him, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the STF and district police arrested Ajeet Kumar Yadav, a member of PLFI, from the Rajauli block, they said.
Arms Recovery Details
An AK-47 rifle with 21 live cartridges, two .315 bore rifles with 10 live cartridges, two magazines, and three camouflage uniform sets were among the items recovered from his hideout, they added.
A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, police said.