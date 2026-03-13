HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Naxalite Apprehended in Nawada District, Bihar: Arms Cache Seized

Naxalite Apprehended in Nawada District, Bihar: Arms Cache Seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 13, 2026 16:33 IST

A Naxalite was arrested in Bihar's Nawada district, leading to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and other arms, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat Naxalite activity in the region.

Key Points

  • A Naxalite, Ajeet Kumar Yadav, was arrested in the Rajauli block of Nawada district, Bihar.
  • An AK-47 rifle with 21 live cartridges was recovered from the Naxalite's hideout.
  • Two .315 bore rifles with 10 live cartridges, two magazines, and three camouflage uniform sets were also seized.
  • The arrest was made by a joint team of the STF and district police acting on a tip-off.

A Naxalite was arrested in Bihar's Nawada district in the early hours of Friday, and three rifles were recovered from him, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the STF and district police arrested Ajeet Kumar Yadav, a member of PLFI, from the Rajauli block, they said.

 

Arms Recovery Details

An AK-47 rifle with 21 live cartridges, two .315 bore rifles with 10 live cartridges, two magazines, and three camouflage uniform sets were among the items recovered from his hideout, they added.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

