Naxalite Apprehended in Nawada District, Bihar: Arms Cache Seized

A Naxalite was arrested in Bihar's Nawada district in the early hours of Friday, and three rifles were recovered from him, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the STF and district police arrested Ajeet Kumar Yadav, a member of PLFI, from the Rajauli block, they said.

An AK-47 rifle with 21 live cartridges, two .315 bore rifles with 10 live cartridges, two magazines, and three camouflage uniform sets were among the items recovered from his hideout, they added.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, police said.