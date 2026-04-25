Araghchi in Pakistan, Iran says no talks planned with US

Despite US envoys visiting Pakistan for Iran-related discussions, Iran's foreign ministry has refuted claims of planned talks with the United States during its delegation's visit to Islamabad.

IMAGE: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi talks with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir during a meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, in this handout picture released on April 25, 2026. Photograph: Pakistan's Ministry of Information/Handout via/Reuters

Key Points Iran's Foreign Ministry denies any planned talks with the United States during Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to Islamabad.

Abbas Araghchi is in Pakistan to discuss regional peace efforts with Pakistani leaders.

The visit occurs amid US envoys' planned trip to Pakistan for discussions related to Iran.

Iran's observations will be conveyed to Pakistan, but no direct meeting with the US is scheduled.

Iran's foreign ministry on Saturday stated that no talks are scheduled with the United States in Islamabad during the ongoing visit of a delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that a delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Islamabad for talks with Pakistani leaders, amid efforts to promote regional peace.

He also clarified that no direct meeting is planned between Iran and the United States during the visit.

In a post on X, Baghaei wrote, 'We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region.'

'No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan,' the post read.

Iran's Diplomatic Engagements in Pakistan

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Friday, raising prospects of renewed peace talks between Tehran and the United States, ARY News reported.

During his visit, Araghchi is expected to hold meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei is also accompanying him on the trip.

Regional Tour and US Involvement

Following his stop in Islamabad, the Iranian foreign minister is set to travel onward to Muscat and Moscow as part of his regional tour, ARY News reported.

The visit comes after the White House announced that US President Donald Trump will send Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner to Pakistan to engage in talks linked to Tehran, signalling a fresh push for dialogue.

Earlier, the White House said that US President Donald Trump has decided to dispatch Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner to Pakistan to engage in discussions linked to Iran, as Washington. DC signalled potential diplomatic engagement with Tehran.