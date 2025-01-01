HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Another temple reopens in UP after 44 years, idols missing

Another temple reopens in UP after 44 years, idols missing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 01, 2025 15:41 IST

x

Decades after it was closed over communal violence in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, a temple in the Daulatabagh area has been reopened by local administration and authorities, according to officials.

IMAGE: The restoration work of  the temple is underway in the Daulatabagh area of UP's Moradabad. Photograph: Screen grab

The development comes in light of multiple abandoned or locked temples in various parts of Uttar Pradesh being reopened for prayers.

After 44 years, the temple was reopened on Monday, officials said.

 

"On the administration's orders, a team comprising police and municipal corporation staff began operations to reopen the temple. There has been no opposition or unrest, and the locals are cooperating in the effort," Nagphani Police Inspector Sunil Kumar said.

After the reopening, it was found that some temple idols were misplaced or missing, Kumar said.

He added that local authorities are now overseeing the restoration work, ensuring the space is cleaned, repaired, and made ready for regular worship once again.

The process has proceeded peacefully, with no reports of hindrance or objection from any group, Kumar added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

UP: Abandoned temple reopens in Muslim-majority area
UP: Abandoned temple reopens in Muslim-majority area
Prayers offered at reopened temple in Sambhal
Prayers offered at reopened temple in Sambhal
Damaged idols found in well of reopened Sambhal temple
Damaged idols found in well of reopened Sambhal temple
Shut after riots, temple in UP reopened after 46 years
Shut after riots, temple in UP reopened after 46 years
UP temple closed during 1992 Ayodhya incident reopens
UP temple closed during 1992 Ayodhya incident reopens

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cycle Your Way To A Fresh Start: 5 Morning Benefits

webstory image 2

5 Collagen-Rich Foods Needed For Radiant Hair, Skin

webstory image 3

New UPI Rules: Important Changes From January 1, 2025

VIDEOS

Lakhs of devotees throng Puri Jagannath temple on New Year's day1:52

Lakhs of devotees throng Puri Jagannath temple on New...

India welcomes '2025' with grand celebrations6:45

India welcomes '2025' with grand celebrations

Devotees take holy dip in Har Ki Pauri on New Year 2025 in Haridwar0:32

Devotees take holy dip in Har Ki Pauri on New Year 2025...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD