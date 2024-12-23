UP temple closed during Ayodhya incident reopens; Muslims shower flowers

A Shiv temple in Ludhawala, a predominantly Muslim locality under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station, was reopened on Monday with a 'havan' and Muslims showering flowers on a procession by Hindus.

The Shiv temple was built in 1971.

However, during the communal tensions triggered by the Ayodhya incident in 1992, Hindu families from the locality migrated, taking the temple's idols and 'Shivling' with them. Since then, the temple had remained closed.

City magistrate Vikas Kashyap confirmed that the reopening and associated ceremonies were conducted peacefully.

"All functions in the temple were conducted without any disturbance. The atmosphere was cordial and Hindu activists, led by Swami Yashvir Maharaj, returned in a peaceful manner," Kashyap told PTI.

In a remarkable display of harmony, local Muslims welcomed the procession of Hindu activists by showering flowers on them as they made their way to the temple.

Swami Yashvir Maharaj led the purification ceremony in the temple, which involved performing a 'havan' and other rituals.

"This is a significant moment for us. The Shiv temple has been closed for years, but today it has been reopened after proper purification," he remarked.

The swami had announced last week that the temple would reopen on December 23 after a purification ceremony.

The district administration had made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peace in the area. The police patrolled the locality to avoid any untoward incident during the event.

About 200 km away from Muzaffarnagar, excavations are going on in Sambhal after the reopening on December 13 of the Bhasma Shankar Temple, which had been closed for over 46 years.

Last week, an old temple structure was found in Khurja town of this district, sparking demands from right-wing outfits for its renovation.