Damaged idols found in well of reopened Sambhal temple

Two damaged idols were found inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal that was reopened last week after being shut for 46 years, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: A well has been found near the ancient Lord Shiva temple which has been reopened after 42 years during an anti-encroachment drive of the Sambhal administration, in Sambhal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive.

The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. It had remained locked since 1978. The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities had planned to reopen.

Sanjeev Sharma, who was present at the site, said a damaged Lakshmi idol was found in the well. A Parvati idol was also found.

Satendra Kumar Singh said the Parvati idol was found about 15-20 feet inside the well.

Subdivisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra told PTI information was received through the local SHO that the two idols had been found.

More details are being gathered, she added.

The temple is situated in the Khaggu Sarai area, just over a kilometre from the Shahi Jama Masjid where violence took place on November 24 during a protest over a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

The district administration has written to the Archaeological Survey of India for carbon dating of the temple, including the well.

Carbon dating is a method used to determine the age of archaeological artefacts from ancient sites.