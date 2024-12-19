News
Abandoned Shiva temple reopens in Aligarh's Muslim-dominated area

Abandoned Shiva temple reopens in Aligarh's Muslim-dominated area

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 19, 2024 17:19 IST
Right-wing organisations and some local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders held a shuddhikaran (purification) ceremony and chanted Hanuman chalisa at a long-abandoned Shiva temple in a Muslim-majority locality in Aligarh after it was "reopened" by members of these groups.

Image used for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

The purification ceremony, organised by groups like Bajrang Dal and All India Karni Sena, took place on Wednesday night, amid tight security.

Many people from neighbouring areas also took part in the ceremony.

Gyanendra Singh Chauhan, state secretary of All India Karni Sena, said the temple was spotted during a drive by his organisation to find abandoned places of worship.

 

"We were able to identify this temple on Wednesday," he said.

Sapna Saraswat, a local, participated in the ceremony.

"We came to know of this abandoned temple and helped clean the area and perform puja," she said.

Former Aligarh Mayor, BJP's Shakuntala Bharti, voiced concerns over the state of the temple.

"I have written to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister expressing that Hindu sentiments were hurt after discovering the temple in disrepair, with encroachments on its land. We want a proper survey to remove encroachments and restore regular puja."

Fateh Mohammad, a resident of the locality who helped restore a temporary electricity connection, recounted the temple's history.

"The temple was built about 50 years ago on land adjoining a house. For years, people performed puja here until about five years ago when the temple was abandoned," he said.

He added that the Muslim residents of the area welcome the revival of puja and have pledged to cooperate with the temple's management.

"We support the restoration efforts and will assist in maintaining the temple," said Mohammad.

Pradeep Bablu, another local resident, said that Hindus had gradually moved out of the area over the past few decades due to overcrowding and poor living conditions.

"I was the last Hindu family here, and I moved out a decade ago. For the last five years, no puja has been performed at the temple," he said.

Another local resident Zakir said that Hindu families had gradually left the area and removed the idols from the temple over the years.

"The temple has been neglected for the last five years," he said.

Additional district magistrate (City) Amit Kumar assured the public that arrangements were in place for the regular performance of puja, and measures would be taken to ensure peace and harmony.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
