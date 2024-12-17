Prayers offered at reopened temple in Sambhal

Devotees thronged the Khaggu Sarai area in Sambhal on Tuesday to offer prayers to an idol of Lord Hanuman that was discovered in the Bhasma Shankar temple, reopened last week after being shut for 46 years.

IMAGE: An idol is seen at a temple in Sambhal that has been reopened after 42 years. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tuesday is dedicated to the worship of Lord Hanuman

"The temple was cleaned around 4 am. A 'cholaa (cloth meant for gods and goddesses)' was offered to Lord Hanuman and the Hanuman Chalisa recited," said the temple's priest Shashikant Shukla.

He added that 'shringaar (decoration)' of Lord Shiva was also done in the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

The Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive.

The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. It had remained locked since 1978. The temple also has a well nearby.

Shukla said devotees had started coming to the temple from near and far.

The priest also said his 'heart aches, thinking of the years that the idols had remained in darkness'.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the district magistrate and the superintendent of police for the temple's reopening.

Vikki Kumar, a devotee who came to the temple, said, "Such an ancient temple has opened after 46 years. Tuesday, being devoted to Lord Hanuman, I have come to visit with my family."

On Monday, three damaged idols were found inside the temple well, officials had said.

The temple is situated just over a kilometre from the Shahi Jama Masjid where violence took place on November 24 during a protest over a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

The Sambhal district administration has written to the Archaeological Survey of India for carbon dating of the temple and the well.

Carbon dating is a method used to determine the age of archaeological artefact from ancient sites.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told reporters on Monday that the temple and the well were being excavated.

Asked if the temple would be beautified, he had said, "First the temple's 'pracheentaa (antiquity)' will be ensured.