News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Prayers offered at reopened temple in Sambhal

Prayers offered at reopened temple in Sambhal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 17, 2024 15:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Devotees thronged the Khaggu Sarai area in Sambhal on Tuesday to offer prayers to an idol of Lord Hanuman that was discovered in the Bhasma Shankar temple, reopened last week after being shut for 46 years.

IMAGE: An idol is seen at a temple in Sambhal that has been reopened after 42 years. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tuesday is dedicated to the worship of Lord Hanuman

"The temple was cleaned around 4 am. A 'cholaa (cloth meant for gods and goddesses)' was offered to Lord Hanuman and the Hanuman Chalisa recited," said the temple's priest Shashikant Shukla.

He added that 'shringaar (decoration)' of Lord Shiva was also done in the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

 

The Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive.

The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. It had remained locked since 1978. The temple also has a well nearby.

Shukla said devotees had started coming to the temple from near and far.

The priest also said his 'heart aches, thinking of the years that the idols had remained in darkness'.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the district magistrate and the superintendent of police for the temple's reopening.

Vikki Kumar, a devotee who came to the temple, said, "Such an ancient temple has opened after 46 years. Tuesday, being devoted to Lord Hanuman, I have come to visit with my family."

On Monday, three damaged idols were found inside the temple well, officials had said.

The temple is situated just over a kilometre from the Shahi Jama Masjid where violence took place on November 24 during a protest over a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

The Sambhal district administration has written to the Archaeological Survey of India for carbon dating of the temple and the well.

Carbon dating is a method used to determine the age of archaeological artefact from ancient sites.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told reporters on Monday that the temple and the well were being excavated.

Asked if the temple would be beautified, he had said, "First the temple's 'pracheentaa (antiquity)' will be ensured.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Shut post-riots, temple in Sambhal reopened after 46 years
Shut post-riots, temple in Sambhal reopened after 46 years
Encroachment drive launched around Sambhal mosque amid tension
Encroachment drive launched around Sambhal mosque amid tension
ASI seeks control of Sambhal mosque post violence, cites heritage status
ASI seeks control of Sambhal mosque post violence, cites heritage status
After Palestine, Priyanka flaunts 'Bangladesh' bag
After Palestine, Priyanka flaunts 'Bangladesh' bag
Blow for Aus: Hazlewood could miss remainder of series
Blow for Aus: Hazlewood could miss remainder of series
269 MPs vote to send simultaneous polls bills to JPC
269 MPs vote to send simultaneous polls bills to JPC
PIX: India avoid follow-on after tail wags on Day 4
PIX: India avoid follow-on after tail wags on Day 4
More like this
ASI roped in for carbon dating of Sambhal temple; PAC jawans deployed
ASI roped in for carbon dating of Sambhal temple; PAC jawans deployed
Damaged idols found in well of reopened Sambhal temple
Damaged idols found in well of reopened Sambhal temple

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances