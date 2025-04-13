HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Andhra firecracker unit blaze kills 8; CM Chandrababu orders probe

Andhra firecracker unit blaze kills 8; CM Chandrababu orders probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read
April 13, 2025 18:39 IST

Eight people, including two women, were killed and seven others injured in a fire at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

IMAGE: Fire and police personnel carry out a rescue operation after a fire at a firecracker unit in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh, April 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

"Eight people, including two women, died, and seven others were injured in the fire accident. While the injured are being shifted to hospitals, further details are awaited," state home minister V Anitha told PTI.

The fire broke out at around 12:45 pm, and officials are currently focused on recovering the bodies and shifting the injured to hospitals.

 

Locals are also assisting the police at the scene, a police official said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and directed Anitha and district officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured, an official release said.

CM Naidu also ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked officials to submit a report to him.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed shock and urged the government to support the victims.

He asked his party leaders to extend all possible assistance.

