At least 13 killed in firecracker factory blast Gujarat

At least 13 killed in firecracker factory blast Gujarat

Source: PTI
April 01, 2025 13:57 IST

Thirteen persons were killed after a blast at a firecrackers factory led to a blaze and collapse of parts of the building in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday, officials said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place at the unit located near Deesa town.

As per preliminary information, a blast at the factory, located in an industrial area, led to a fire and collapse of parts of the building, leaving several persons trapped in the rubble, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Deesa, Neha Panchal said.

 

"As many as seven workers have died in the incident, and the operation is underway to remove the rubble and rescue those trapped," Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said.

Firefighters from Deesa municipality doused the blaze. An operation was underway to rescue those trapped in the rubble, as per officials.

A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was also at the site to assist in the rescue work, police officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
