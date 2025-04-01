Anant Ambani Rescues Chickens From Slaughter

A viral video of Anant Ambani saving chickens from getting slaughtered is doing the rounds on the Internet.

IMAGE: Anant Ambani speaks to the media during his ongoing padyatra frm Jamnagar to Dwarka, Gujarat. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the video, Anant, dressed in a black kurta-pyjama, is seen stopping a vehicle transporting chickens for slaughter and telling his assistant in Gujarati, 'Save these chickens and give the money to the owner.'

He then takes one of the chickens in his hand and tells his assistant, 'Yeh apne gaadi mein daal do (put this chicken in our car).'



The incident happened during Anant Ambani's padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka, a distance of 140 km, ahead of his 30th birthday.

According to reports, Anant, Nita and Mukesh Ambani's youngest child, has resolved to celebrate his birthday with a darshan of Lord Dwarkadeesh in Dwarka.

Anant started his journey from Moti Khavdi, Jamnagar, and covers 10 to 12 km every night along with his Z+ security and local police protection. He will celebrate his 30th birthday on April 10 with prayers and offerings at the Dwarkadeesh temple. His father, India's richest man, turns 68 on April 19.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vantara in March.

His love for animals is well-known ever since he started Vantara, the 3,000-acre animal shelter in Jamnagar.

The animal rescue and rehabilitation centre that is home to many animals was established by Reliance Industries along with the Reliance Foundation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Vantara in March and praised Anant's efforts in rescuing animals and providing them with care.

The rescue of chicken during his padyatra, say people in the know, is part of his well known love for animals.