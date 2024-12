Glimpses of cheetah cubs born in Vantara, an organisation founded by animal lover Anant Mukesh Ambani.

Vantara announced the birth of five cheetah cubs at its facility under its cheetah conservation programme in Jamnagar on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

IMAGE: Three of the 5 cubs pose for a photo op. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mother cheetah roams around.

IMAGE: Mommy nurse her cubs.

