SEE: Modi feeds lion cub, catches snake at Anant Amabni's Vantara

SEE: Modi feeds lion cub, catches snake at Anant Amabni's Vantara

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
March 04, 2025 12:26 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and visited the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre in Gujarat's Vantara, which is home to more than 2,000 animals across various species and over 1.5 lakh rescued, endangered, and threatened animals.

Modi explored various facilities at the centre.

He also played with and fed various species including Asiatic Lion cubs, White Lion cub, Clouded Leopard cub which is a rare and endangered species, Caracal cub among others.

 

He was accompanied by Anant Ambani, who is the brain behind this project.

WATCH HERE THE FULL VIDEO

REDIFF NEWS
REDIFF NEWS
