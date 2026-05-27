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Amritsar Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 14:07 IST

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Amritsar Police have successfully dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling module, arresting five individuals and seizing a cache of sophisticated weapons and ammunition.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Amritsar Police busted a cross-border arms smuggling module, arresting five individuals.
  • Police recovered eight sophisticated pistols and live cartridges from the accused.
  • The accused were in contact with a foreign-based smuggler via virtual numbers.
  • The module allegedly received weapons and drugs via drones from across the border.

Amritsar Police has busted a cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of five persons and recovery of eight sophisticated pistols along with live cartridges, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Arms Smuggling Operation

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a foreign-based smuggler through virtual numbers, Yadav said in a post on X.

 

The module was allegedly receiving consignments of weapons and drugs through drones from across the border for further distribution among criminal elements in Punjab, he said.

A case has been registered at Chheharta police station in Amritsar.

Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and identify other members associated with the network, the DGP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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