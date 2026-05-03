Punjab Police Uncover Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling Operation

Punjab Police have successfully busted a heroin smuggling ring, arresting three individuals and seizing a significant quantity of narcotics, revealing a cross-border operation involving drone deliveries.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Police dismantle a heroin smuggling module, arresting three operatives.

12 kg of heroin was recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals.

The smuggling operation involved a Pakistan-based smuggler using drones for deliveries.

The arrested individuals were identified as Gurjant Singh, Arvinder Singh, and Jashanpreet Singh from Tarn Taran district.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the entire network and its linkages.

Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing Amritsar has busted a narcotic smuggling module with the arrest of its three operatives and recovered 12 kg heroin from their possession.

Key Arrests in Heroin Smuggling Operation

Those arrested have been identified as Gurjant Singh, Arvinder Singh and Jashanpreet Singh, all residents of Tarn Taran district. Apart from recovering the contraband, police teams have also impounded their motorcycle allegedly used for transporting the consignment.

Pakistan Link in Drug Smuggling

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that Gurjant was in contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler.

Gurjant would receive heroin consignments delivered by drones from across the border around his village and subsequently deliver them to his associates Arvinder and Jashanpreet as directed by the Pakistan-based smuggler, he said.

Police Operation Details

Sharing operational details, Yadav said that acting on specific information that Gurjant had received a huge consignment via drone and was going to deliver it to his associates, police teams from Amritsar laid special 'nakas' or check posts. The teams intercepted the three accused and recovered 12 kgs of heroin during the search, he said.

Ongoing Investigation

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages to uncover the entire network.

A case has been registered under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar police station.