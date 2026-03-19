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Six Arrested in Punjab Arms Smuggling Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 19, 2026 18:38 IST

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Punjab Police dismantle a cross-border arms smuggling ring, arresting six individuals and uncovering a network that used drones to import illegal weapons from Pakistan, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime and maintain security.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab Police arrested six individuals involved in cross-border arms smuggling.
  • The smuggling operation involved a foreign-based handler in Portugal and drones from Pakistan.
  • Seven pistols were recovered from the arrested individuals.
  • The accused supplied illegal arms to criminal elements within Punjab.
  • Police are investigating further to dismantle the entire smuggling network.

Punjab Police said on Thursday that six people, including a juvenile, have been apprehended in connection with a cross-border arms smuggling module.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the Amritsar commissionerate police arrested Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi (27), Manish Kumar alias Jerry (24), Saroop Singh alias Roop (27), Chamkaur Singh (20) and Vansh Sharma (23).

 

Seven pistols were recovered from them.

Investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a foreign-based handler operating from Portugal, facilitating the smuggling of illegal arms from Pakistan via drones, Yadav said.

The accused used to retrieve these consignments and further supply them to criminal elements, he said.

Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire network, the officer said.

Operation Details and Arrests

Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said that acting on secret information, police teams conducted an operation and apprehended Gurpreet alias Gopi and one juvenile. Two 9MM Glock pistols were recovered from their possession.

During further interrogation, more disclosures led to the arrest of their accomplices Manish alias Jerry, Saroop alias Roop and Chamkaur Singh and three more 9MM Glock pistols were recovered from their possession, he said.

Subsequently, on the disclosure of accused Chamkaur, Vansh Sharma was also arrested along with two .30 bore pistols, Bhullar said.

Accused Criminal History

Manish alias Jerry was earlier involved in firing at police officials in Batala last year and was absconding in that case, the officer said.

Saroop alias Roop also has a criminal history. He was involved in multiple cases of theft and those registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Bhullar said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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