Maharashtra Sex Exploitation Case: Police Detain 10

Maharashtra police have detained ten individuals and suspended officers in Amravati following a sexual exploitation case involving the circulation of explicit content on social media, prompting a thorough investigation.

Photograph: Courtesy, Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Key Points Police detain 10 in Amravati sexual exploitation case.

41 social media accounts circulating obscene content deleted.

Police official and constables suspended for celebrating suspect's birthday.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case and urging victims to come forward.

Police probing the sexual exploitation case in Maharashtra's Amravati district have detained 10 persons for questioning and deleted 41 social media accounts used for the circulation of obscene photos and videos of female victims, officials said on Friday.

In a related development, a police official and two constables, who were seen celebrating the birthday of the prime accused in the case, have been suspended, they said.

Investigation Details and Arrests

The probe into the case was launched after videos were noticed on some sites on April 11. The Amravati police have earlier arrested eight persons, including prime accused Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed (19), who has been remanded in police custody till April 21.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, the National Commission for Women (NCW) collected information regarding the case via video conferencing, a senior police official said, adding that the Amravati Rural police shared key updates on the ongoing probe.

Key Locations and Evidence Gathering

Ayan Ahmed allegedly used a rented flat owned by Manav Sugandhe on Kathora Road to exploit the female victims, he said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe the case, searched that flat, conducted a 'panchnama' (spot inspection) and summoned the owner for questioning, he added.

Ayan Ahmed had met victims at three cafes located on Kathora Road, Achalpur and in Paratwada (now closed) and at a garden near Wazzar dam, he said, adding that panchnamas were carried out at all spots.

Cyber Cell Action and Victim Support

"We have detained 10 persons for questioning in connection with the probe," the official said.

Amaravati rural police's cyber cell has deleted 41 accounts on various social media platforms that were used for the circulation of victims' photos and videos, he said.

Police have urged the victims to contact the SIT for lodging complaints or giving confidential statements, he said.

Police Accountability and Forensic Analysis

According to him, after a video showed accused Ayan Ahmed with Paratwada police personnel at his birthday celebration, the authorities have suspended one official and two constables to ensure a transparent probe and to gain public confidence, he said.

Police have told the NCW that forensic reports on three out of seven seized devices are expected soon, with over 20 more accused identified for forwarding the objectionable content, he said.

The police earlier seized a laptop, a tab and a hard disc from the house of one of the accused.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to sexual assault, exploitation, and potentially offences under the Information Technology Act for the distribution of explicit material. The investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence from seized devices and recording testimonies from victims and witnesses to build a strong case for prosecution.