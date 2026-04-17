NCW Orders Probe Into Amravati Minor Sexual Abuse Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has ordered a probe into allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation of minor girls in Amravati, Maharashtra, directing the state's DGP to conduct a time-bound investigation.

Key Points NCW takes suo motu cognisance of alleged sexual abuse of minor girls in Amravati.

Maharashtra DGP directed to conduct a time-bound probe into the matter.

Accused allegedly lured and sexually assaulted minor girls, recording the acts for blackmail.

More than 100 objectionable videos have reportedly surfaced, raising concerns over cyber exploitation.

NCW calls for a comprehensive cyber forensic probe into the Amravati case.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a report alleging sexual abuse and exploitation of minor girls by a 19-year-old youth in Maharashtra's Amravati, the National Commission for Women on Friday directed the state's DGP to conduct a time-bound probe into the matter.

An Action Taken Report has been sought from the state police within five days.

Details of the Amravati Sexual Abuse Allegations

In a statement, the commission said that the accused allegedly lured minor girls, sexually assaulted them, recorded the acts and used the videos to blackmail the victims.

The commission's chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, directed Maharashtra's DGP Sadanand Vasant Date to ensure a thorough and time-bound investigation, identification and protection of all victims and removal of such content from digital platforms.

Concerns Over Cyber Exploitation

"More than 100 such objectionable videos have reportedly surfaced, raising serious concerns over safety and cyber exploitation," the statement read.

Condemning the "heinous" incident, the women's body expressed deep concern over the trauma inflicted on the victims and the misuse of digital platforms.

Cyber Forensic Probe Ordered

The commission has also called for a comprehensive cyber forensic probe into the matter.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to sexual assault, blackmail, and offences under the Information Technology Act for the creation and distribution of illicit content. The police investigation will likely focus on identifying all victims, gathering evidence, and tracing the origin and spread of the videos online.