Rediff.com  » News » Amravati murder accused set up terror gang to avenge social media sharing: NIA

Amravati murder accused set up terror gang to avenge social media sharing: NIA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 16, 2022 23:36 IST
The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a charge-sheet against 11 persons in the murder case of Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe who had shared social media posts supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

IMAGE: Slain Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe. Photograph: ANI Photo

The charge-sheet claimed that the accused had formed a terrorist gang to take revenge on Kolhe after he shared a WhatsApp post in support of Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

 

The charge-sheet was filed before a special NIA court in Mumbai.

The court allowed the probe agency's plea to continue investigation against two absconding accused.

Those named in the charge-sheet were Mudassir Ahmed, Shahrukh Kha, Abdul Shaikh, Mohammad Shoeb, Atib Rashid, Yusuf Khan, Irfan Khan, Abdul Arbaz, Mushifique Ahmad, Shaikh Shakil and Shahim Ahemad. All of them have been arrested.

The accused were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 153 A (promoting enmity), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused, working with "common intention" brutally killed Kolhe in Ghantaghar area of eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city on June 21, 2022 with an aim to strike terror among the people, the NIA said.

The case was initially probed by the local police. The NIA registered a case on July 2 on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
