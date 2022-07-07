News
Amravati pharmacist murder: 7 accused sent to NIA custody till July 15

Amravati pharmacist murder: 7 accused sent to NIA custody till July 15

Source: PTI
July 07, 2022 22:33 IST
A special court in Amravati on Thursday remanded seven persons arrested in connection with the killing of an Amravati-based pharmacist who had supported Nupur Sharma in the custody of the National Investigation Agency till July 15.

IMAGE: Umesh Kolhe. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused were brought to Mumbai from Amravati city in eastern Maharashtra earlier in the day.

Umesh Kolhe, who ran a medical shop in Amravati, was killed on the night of June 21 while returning home.

 

The police, who probed the case initially, claimed that Kolhe was killed for sharing a post supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad in some WhatsApp groups.

The NIA, which has taken over the probe now, produced the accused before special judge for NIA cases AK Lahoti in Mumbai, and sought their 15-day custody.

There was evidence against the accused suggesting that they were involved in terrorist activities, the federal probe agency said.

But the court, after hearing arguments, remanded the accused in NIA custody for eight days.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
