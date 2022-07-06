News
PFI leader quizzed in Amravati chemist's killing; NIA raids multiple spots

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 06, 2022 21:15 IST
A local leader of the Popular Front of India was questioned by the police in Amravati on Wednesday in connection with the killing of a pharmacist who had shared social media posts backing Nupur Sharma, an official said.

IMAGE: Slain Amravati pharmacist Umesh Kolhe. Photograph: ANI Photo

The National Investigation Agency, which has taken over principal probe into the murder of Umesh Kolhe, meanwhile conducted searches at several places in Maharashtra during the day.

Sohail Nadvi, Amravati district head of PFI, was taken to Nagpuri Gate police station and was questioned, said an official.

He was allowed to leave later.

 

Deputy commissioner of police Vikram Sali said the police were investigating his suspected connection with the arrested accused.

Kolhe was killed in the Amravati city of eastern Maharashtra on the night of June 21.

The police claimed that he was killed for sharing a post supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

The police are now also looking for persons who threatened those who supported Sharma on social media, the official said.

The NIA on Wednesday took the seven arrested accused in the case to Mumbai.

They will be produced before a special NIA court there before July 8.

As per the investigators, Sheikh Irfan, the alleged mastermind of the killing, ran a voluntary organization named Rahbar Helpline.

Sources said that NIA is investigating its sources of income, especially the funds received from other countries.

The police are also looking for one Shamim, a suspect in the case, sources added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

