Delhi HC junks plea to disqualify Modi from contesting polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 29, 2024 15:32 IST
The Delhi high court on Monday dismissed a petition that had sought directions to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting elections for six years for allegedly seeking votes in the name of deities.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Shahjahanpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Sachin Datta said the plea was devoid of any merits.

 

Petitioner Anand S Jondhale, a lawyer, had urged the court to take action against Modi for allegedly seeking votes in the name of gods and places of worship, saying this amounted to violating the Model Code of Conduct and committing an offence under the Indian Penal Code and Representation of the People Act.

The Lok Sabha polls are currently being held in the country.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
