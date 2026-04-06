Chhattisgarh HC Sentences Amit Jogi to Life Imprisonment in Murder Case

Amit Jogi, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Chhattisgarh High Court for the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi, marking a significant turn in the long-standing case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Amit Jogi, son of former Chhattisgarh CM, sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi.

The Chhattisgarh High Court overturned a trial court's acquittal, finding Amit Jogi guilty of murder and criminal conspiracy.

The court identified Amit Jogi as the "mastermind" and "driving force" behind the conspiracy to eliminate Ramavatar Jaggi.

Amit Jogi has alleged "serious injustice" and plans to appeal the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court.

The son of the deceased, Satish Jaggi, welcomed the verdict and intends to seek a harsher sentence for Amit Jogi.

The Chhattisgarh High Court has sentenced Amit Jogi, son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, to life imprisonment for the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi, observing that he was the "mastermind" and "driving force" behind the conspiracy.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma, in its April 2 order, set aside a trial court's 2007 judgment acquitting Amit Jogi, holding it as "palpably illegal, wrong, perverse and contrary to the evidence on record".

A copy of the order passed on April 2 was made available on Monday.

The high court convicted Amit Jogi under sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000, with an additional six months' imprisonment in case of default.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jaggi was shot while travelling in his car under Moudhapara police station limits in Raipur on June 4, 2003. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital the next day.

Ajit Jogi was the chief minister at the time.

The state police initially investigated the case, but it was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which filed a chargesheet against several accused, including Amit Jogi.

On May 31, 2007, a trial court in Raipur held that the prosecution had successfully proven charges against 28 accused, but acquitted Amit Jogi.

The CBI later challenged the acquittal, but the HC dismissed its petition in 2011 on grounds of delay. Separate appeals by the Chhattisgarh government and the deceased's son, Satish Jaggi, were also rejected.

In November last year, the SC asked the Chhattisgarh High Court to consider afresh the CBI's plea seeking permission to file an appeal against Amit Jogi's acquittal.

The HC had reopened proceedings in the case last month following directions from the Supreme Court.

According to the CBI, Jaggi was organising a major NCP rally in Raipur on June 10, 2003, which was perceived as a political threat to the Jogis. The agency alleged that the murder was executed as part of a larger criminal conspiracy.

During the proceedings, CBI counsel Vaibhav A Goverdhan argued that the trial court had relied on the same set of evidence to convict 28 co-accused but rejected it in Amit Jogi's case on "flimsy grounds".

He contended that there was ample evidence to establish Amit Jogi's active role in the conspiracy and that he was the key person directing the crime.

High Court's Ruling and Justification

The high court, in its order, held that the evidence clearly established Amit Jogi's central role, describing him as the "mastermind" and "driving force" behind the conspiracy.

It noted that the scale of planning and coordination pointed to a commanding figure exercising control.

"It is amply clear that Amit Jogi was the mastermind of the entire conspiracy, and he was also in a commanding position, being the son of the then Chief Minister. He was an influential person to such an extent that he could manage police authorities to arrange for persons who could forge themselves as the assailants," the court said.

The trial court judge had wrongly attempted to distinguish Amit Jogi's role from that of the other accused, the HC noted, rejecting the finding that the co-accused acted independently to please him.

The evidence indicated that the plan to eliminate the NCP leader originated from Amit Jogi himself, the court held.

Noting that Amit Jogi is currently on bail, the bench directed that his bail bonds will remain valid for three weeks. During this period, he must surrender before the trial court, failing which he will be taken into custody to serve his sentence.

Reactions and Next Steps

In a video statement posted on his social media handle, Amit Jogi, the president of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) party, alleged "serious injustice" and said that he has approached the Supreme Court.

He said that his counsel, including Kapil Sibal, Vivek Tankha and Siddharth Dave, argued that he was not heard before leave to appeal was granted and the CBI's plea was allowed.

The apex court will examine the Chhattisgarh High Court's orders and is expected to pass its decision on April 20, he said.

"The court has taken the issue seriously. I am hopeful that I will get justice," he said.

Meanwhile, the slain NCP leader's son Satish Jaggi welcomed the HC verdict and said that the ruling reaffirmed the family's faith in the justice system and termed it a "true tribute" to his late father.

Satish Jaggi claimed that he had faced pressure and attempts to influence him, but remained committed to the truth.

He added that he would seek enhancement of Amit Jogi's sentence to capital punishment, given an opportunity in the Supreme Court.

"I appeal to the government and the administration to impound Amit Jogi's passport with immediate effect, given that he has been a resident of the United States and may potentially hold a green card. There is a risk that he could flee to America," he added.