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Home  » News » Chhattisgarh HC Overturns Acquittal, Sentences Amit Jogi to Life for 2003 Murder

Chhattisgarh HC Overturns Acquittal, Sentences Amit Jogi to Life for 2003 Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 13:37 IST

Amit Jogi, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Chhattisgarh High Court for the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi, overturning a previous acquittal in a long-standing legal battle.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • Amit Jogi, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi.
  • Chhattisgarh High Court overturned a 2007 trial court acquittal, finding the original judgment 'illegal' and 'perverse'.
  • The case, initially investigated by state police, was later handled by the CBI, leading to charges against Amit Jogi.
  • The Supreme Court directed the Chhattisgarh High Court to reconsider the CBI's appeal against Amit Jogi's acquittal, leading to the recent conviction.

The Chhattisgarh High Court has sentenced Amit Jogi, son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, to life imprisonment for the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi.

The order is of April 2 when a division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma had set aside Amit Jogi's acquittal by a trial court in 2007. The order copy was uploaded on the HC's website on Monday.

 

"We are of the considered opinion that the judgment passed by the learned trial judge acquitting the accused Amit Jogi is palpably illegal, wrong, perverse, contrary to the evidence available on record and without any concrete basis," the order said.

The judgment dated May 31, 2007 passed in the trial court relating to the acquittal of Amit Jogi, being untenable, is accordingly set aside, the HC order added.

Amit Jogi is held guilty and is convicted for the offence punishable under Section 302 read with Section 120-B of the IPC and is sentenced to undergo imprisonment for life, the HC order said.

The HC also fined him Rs 1,000, and failure to pay it will result in additional imprisonment of six months.

Background of the Ramavatar Jaggi Murder Case

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jaggi was murdered on June 4, 2003, when Ajit Jogi was the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

The case was initially investigated by the state police and later transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which filed a chargesheet against several accused, including Amit Jogi.

On May 31, 2007, a trial court in Raipur held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against 28 accused. It, however, acquitted Amit Jogi.

The CBI later challenged the acquittal, but the HC dismissed its petition in 2011 on grounds of delay. Separate appeals by the Chhattisgarh government and the deceased's son Satish Jaggi were also rejected.

Supreme Court Intervention and High Court Reconsideration

In November last year, the SC asked the Chhattisgarh High Court to consider afresh the CBI's plea seeking permission to file an appeal against Amit Jogi's acquittal.

The HC had reopened proceedings in the case last month following directions from the Supreme Court.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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