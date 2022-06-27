News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amid political upheaval in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut summoned by ED

Amid political upheaval in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut summoned by ED

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 27, 2022 13:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl', officials said.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Rajya Sabha MP has been asked to depose before the federal agency at its office in south Mumbai on June 28 and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

 

The development comes as the Shiv Sena party battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, putting a question mark on the future of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The ED in April provisionally attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maha Guv writes to home secy, calls for central forces
Maha Guv writes to home secy, calls for central forces
Uddhav had offered CM's post to Shinde: Aaditya
Uddhav had offered CM's post to Shinde: Aaditya
Aaditya Thackeray only Sena minister now who's MLA
Aaditya Thackeray only Sena minister now who's MLA
Sinha files nomination in presence of Pawar, Rahul
Sinha files nomination in presence of Pawar, Rahul
Shiv Sena ready for street and legal fight, says Raut
Shiv Sena ready for street and legal fight, says Raut
Recipes: Easy, Fun Tiffin Ideas For Kids
Recipes: Easy, Fun Tiffin Ideas For Kids
PIL filed against Eknath Shinde for political turmoil
PIL filed against Eknath Shinde for political turmoil
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Shinde dials Raj Thackeray to discuss Maha situation

Shinde dials Raj Thackeray to discuss Maha situation

Shiv Sena ready for street and legal fight, says Raut

Shiv Sena ready for street and legal fight, says Raut

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances