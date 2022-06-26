News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Aaditya Thackeray is now only Shiv Sena minister who's an MLA

Aaditya Thackeray is now only Shiv Sena minister who's an MLA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 26, 2022 22:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With Maharashtra cabinet minister Uday Samant reaching Guwahati on Sunday to join the Eknath Shinde-led faction, Aaditya Thackeray is now the only cabinet minister from the Shiv Sena quota who is an MLA, while the remaining three from his party are MLCs.

IMAGE: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with his minister son Aaditya Thackeray. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

Samant, who headed Higher and Technical Education ministry, became the ninth minister of Shiv Sena to join the Eknath Shinde camp.

The Sena now has four cabinet ministers, including CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and Subhash Desai.
Barring Aaditya, the rest three are MLCs.

 

Another cabinet minister and MLA is Krantikari Shetkari Paksh leader Shankarrao Gadakh, an ally of Sena.

In the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by the Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had 10 Cabinet-rank ministers before the rebellion and four Ministers of State (MoS), including two from the Sena quota.

All the four MoS have joined the rebel camp in Guwahati.

The other cabinet ministers of Sena currently camping in Guwahati are Eknath Shinde, Gulabrao Patil, Sandipan Bhumre, Dada Bhuse, and Uday Samant.

The ministers of state belonging to Shiv Sena who have turned into dissidents are Shambhuraje Desai and Abdul Sattar while Bachchu Kadu (Prahar Janshakti Party) and Rajendra Yedravkar (Independent) come from the Sena quota.

Among the four existing Cabinet ministers who come from Shiv Sena, Desai ceases to be an MLC next month as he was not renominated for another term in the Legislative Council polls held recently.

The Maharashtra council of ministers has 31 Cabinet ministers and ten MoS.

Forest minister and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Rathod had resigned last year in connection with a criminal case.

The chief minister is handling the forest portfolio.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Aaditya Thackeray warns rebels: Road to assembly...
Aaditya Thackeray warns rebels: Road to assembly...
Uddhav had offered CM's post to Shinde: Aaditya
Uddhav had offered CM's post to Shinde: Aaditya
Assam BJP ministers meet Sena rebels at Guwahati hotel
Assam BJP ministers meet Sena rebels at Guwahati hotel
Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar sent to remand till July 2
Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar sent to remand till July 2
Maha Guv asks DGP to protect families of Sena rebels
Maha Guv asks DGP to protect families of Sena rebels
Tsitsipas hits back at critics after grasscourt title
Tsitsipas hits back at critics after grasscourt title
Shinde moves SC to stall disqualification process
Shinde moves SC to stall disqualification process
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Shinde moves SC to stall disqualification process

Shinde moves SC to stall disqualification process

Shinde Unsure If Rebels Will Stay Loyal To Him

Shinde Unsure If Rebels Will Stay Loyal To Him

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances