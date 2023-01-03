News
Rediff.com  » News » Amid LAC tension, Rajnath talks tough from Arunachal

Amid LAC tension, Rajnath talks tough from Arunachal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 03, 2023 13:44 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that India has every capability to thwart challenges along the border to protect the country's territory.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during the inaugural ceremony of Siyom Bridge in Arunachal Pradesh and 27 other projects, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Photograph: @DefenceMinIndia/Twitter

Singh also said India never encourages war, and always wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbours.

 

However, “the Indian Army has the capability to face any challenge along the border”, and is ready to deal with any situation, he said during the inauguration of a Border Roads Organisation bridge in Arunachal Pradesh's Boleng.

“India is a country which never encourages war and always wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbours….. This is our philosophy inherited from Lord Rama and from the teachings of Lord Buddha. The country has every capability to face any kind of situation if provoked,” Singh said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
