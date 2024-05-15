India's exports up marginally; trade deficit at $19.1 billion

India's merchandise exports in April 2024 marginally rose to $34.99 billion from $34.62 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Imports too increased to $54.09 billion from $49.06 billion in April 2023.

Trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during the month stood at $19.1 billion.

Briefing media on the data, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said the figures show that the new fiscal year started on a good note and hoped that it continues.

In March 2024, the outbound shipments dipped to $41.68 billion from $41.96 billion a year ago.