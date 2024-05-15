News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » LIC gets 3 more years to achieve 10% public shareholding

LIC gets 3 more years to achieve 10% public shareholding

Source: PTI
May 15, 2024 15:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday said markets regulator Sebi has granted an additional 3 years time till May 16, 2027 to comply with the 10 per cent public shareholding norm.

Currently, government holding in LIC is 96.50 per cent, while public holding is 3.50 per cent.

 

"Securities and Exchange Board of India vide its letter dated May 14, 2024 has conveyed its decision, to grant additional time of 3 years to Life Insurance Corporation of India to achieve 10 per cent public shareholding... i.e., within a period of 5 years from the date of listing," LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Accordingly, the revised timeline for the Corporation to achieve 10 per cent public shareholding is on or before May 16, 2027, LIC said.

Public sector behemoth LIC listed itself on the bourses on May 17, 2022.

As per Sebi norms, LIC was required to achieve 10 per cent public shareholding within 2 years of listing in the capital market.

The government sold over 22.13 crore shares or a 3.5 per cent stake in LIC through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) which fetched the government Rs 20,557 crore.

The price band of the issue was Rs 902-949 a share.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Election Results Won't Impact Markets'
'Election Results Won't Impact Markets'
How DoT Plans To Check Rising Spam
How DoT Plans To Check Rising Spam
Is Lok Sabha Poll Impacting Markets?
Is Lok Sabha Poll Impacting Markets?
Hoarding collapse: 'Hopes of finding survivors slim'
Hoarding collapse: 'Hopes of finding survivors slim'
5 tips to help you reduce cholesterol
5 tips to help you reduce cholesterol
April exports up marginally; trade deficit at $19.1 bn
April exports up marginally; trade deficit at $19.1 bn
102 and batting! Haji Karam Din is an inspiration
102 and batting! Haji Karam Din is an inspiration

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Markets Could Crash 40-50% If...'

'Markets Could Crash 40-50% If...'

Are Markets Expecting Lower BJP Tally?

Are Markets Expecting Lower BJP Tally?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances