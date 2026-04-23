Ambulance Driver Sacked After Joyride With Woman In Madhya Pradesh

An ambulance driver in Madhya Pradesh has been fired after a video went viral showing him giving a woman a joyride in the emergency vehicle, prompting an official investigation.

Key Points Ambulance driver in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, caught on video giving a woman a ride with the siren blaring.

The ambulance driver was subsequently sacked by the company operating the 108 emergency ambulance service.

District health authorities have launched an investigation into the misuse of the ambulance.

The driver claimed the woman was his sister but could not provide her name when questioned.

A video has emerged showing a 108 emergency ambulance driver moving around with a young woman onboard and blaring its siren in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.

As the video went viral, the company operating the 108 emergency ambulance service sacked the driver, while district health authorities ordered a probe into the episode, an official said on Thursday.

Ambulance Misuse Exposed

Late on Tuesday evening, local residents chased and stopped a speeding ambulance with its siren blaring. Instead of a patient, a young woman was found inside the vehicle, the official said.

Driver's False Claim

During questioning, driver Bhagat Singh Yadav tried to wriggle out of the situation by claiming the woman, a college student, was his sister, but was unable to provide her name, he said.

People gathered at the scene captured the entire incident on video, which quickly went viral on social media.

Investigation Ordered

District Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr R P Gupta has sought a reply from 108 ambulance service officials and ordered an investigation into the incident.

Emergency ambulance services in India are typically intended for urgent medical transportation and are publicly funded. Misuse of these services can divert resources from genuine emergencies. Investigations into such incidents aim to ensure accountability and prevent future occurrences.